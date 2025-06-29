Polar blast boosts Ohau opening

Ski instructors Jenny Eriksson and Carl Alander, both from Sweden, were thrilled with conditions during the opening weekend of the ski season at Oahu. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The recent polar weather blast led to an "epic" opening weekend at the Ohau skifield last Saturday.

Owner-operator Mike Neilson said there was a "very, very good turnout" for the opening, probably the skifield’s second-best opening day turnout in 35 years.

"We had beautiful conditions — a beautiful day and good cover. We were running at an 80cm base at the top and I think it’s about 50cm around the snow mat," he said.

"That’s probably the best snow conditions we’ve ever had, from memory, for this time of year. It’s just very unusual."

Mr Neilson said he was looking forward to a "really good season".

"June has delivered great snowmaking temperatures creating super-wide trails. Care is still to be taken off-piste but this last storm has created some epic pockets of wind-drift powder, which has really opened up the mountain, sending it off to an epic start."

Further south, the volunteer-run Awakino snowfield, near Kurow, is targeting an opening weekend for the first week of August.