No Matariki cluster but beautiful sunrise

The crowd were still treated to views of other stars and planets. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Waitaki District Council hosted its annual stargazing event with Māori astronomer David McNamara last week as part of Matariki celebrations.

Between 25 and 30 people gathered at Cape Wanbrow Lookout to try to catch a glimpse of Matariki or Puanga star clusters last Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, it was mostly covered by the clouds, Waitaki District Council community educator and engagement officer Lisa Jane Potaka-Ross said.

"However, other parts of the sky were clear with excellent visibility and star guide Damien McNamara was able to point out stars, planets and galaxies and share knowledge of what could be seen from a te ao Māori perspective.

Clouds impeded a group from seeing Matariki or Puanga from Cape Wanbrow Lookout last week.

"To close the event, those gathered sang a selection of waiata, still hoping that the beloved Matariki cluster might make a show but treated instead to the first rays of a beautiful sunrise."

This was the fifth time a stargazing event has been held and Ms Potaka-Ross was pleased to see a mix of first-timers and those returning.

"Clearly it is becoming a whānau tradition for some.

"Numbers were slightly down but there have been several Matariki celebrations in the community this year so people are choosing which events they wish to attend to mark the occasion.

"The time of Matariki, the Māori new year, and the public holiday that we now observe are coming to be celebrated by all New Zealanders as authentic and unique to our people and our place on the planet."