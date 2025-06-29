Deadline looms for voters to change rolls

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Māori voters who would like to change electoral rolls before the local elections have until July 10 to make their choice.

"If you are Māori, you choose the Māori roll or the general roll when you first enrol to vote. After that, you can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election," Electoral Commission chief adviser Māori Hone Matthews said.

"You can change the roll you’re on for the local elections up until July 10. You can’t switch rolls in the three months before the local elections on October 11."

"The local elections are when we vote for the people who represent us on our city, district and regional councils. Make sure you’re enrolled so you can have your say.

"If you’re on the Māori roll and your council has Māori wards, you’ll vote in a Māori ward. If you’re on the general roll or your council doesn’t have Māori wards, you’ll vote in a general ward."

With no Māori ward in Waitaki, those registered on the Māori roll will be able to vote in the ward they live in.

To date in Waitaki, 1431 voters of Māori descent are enrolled to vote, 911 on the general roll and 520 on the Māori roll.

While the number of people eligible for the Māori roll is not available, for the whole district 84.36% of the eligible voting population is registered on either the general or Māori roll, leaving 3098 people unregistered.

"The elections are run by councils and it’s a postal vote. Check your address is up to date so you receive voting papers from your local council in the mail," Mr Matthews said.

"Go to vote.nz to enrol, check your details, or change your roll type."