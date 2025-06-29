Network Waitaki gives $121,476 to 52 groups

Network Waitaki chief executive officer Dylan Andrews was on deck to present more than $120,000 in donations to community groups in the district at their annual sponsorship awards night on Monday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Network Waitaki has dished out more than $120,000 to community groups in the district.

The Oamaru-based lines company held its annual sponsorship awards night at the Oamaru Opera House on Monday, giving away a total of $121,476 to 52 groups.

Network Waitaki chief executive Dylan Andrews said the selection process was as difficult as ever due to "so many worthy initiatives".

"More often than not, our sponsorship grant is a significant contribution towards the cost to buy new equipment, help pay for a tournament or improve the wellbeing of people in the community.

"Every bit helps make Waitaki a better place to live and play."

In addition to the sponsorship awards, Network Waitaki is also a continued sponsor of the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter and the new Network Waitaki Events Centre.

Applications for Network Waitaki’s Individual Sporting Programme are open until September 30 and can be made through its website.

Individuals can apply for financial support for personal participation, either locally or at representative level, or for skills development in a chosen field such as music, arts or sport.

— APL