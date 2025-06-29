Youth council, students get in behind beach cleanup

Oamaru high school pupils and Waitaki Youth councillors pick up rubbish for Matariki. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Waitaki Youth Council rallied together with students from Waitaki Girls’ High School, Waitaki Boys’ High School, St Kevin’s College and passionate community members last week for a successful Matariki Beach Cleanup.

"Together, we removed two large bags of rubbish and recycling from the coastline — a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together to care for our place," Waste Free Waitaki spokeswoman Chantal Barnes said.

"The day wasn’t just about cleaning up — it was also a chance to learn, share, and grow.

"Henry and Jasmine, from the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony, inspired us with their insights into the Litter Intelligence programme and why data collection is crucial in protecting our marine environments.

"After the mahi, participants were treated to a complimentary sausage sizzle — a well-deserved reward thanks to the Waitaki Youth Council.

"Special thanks to the Galley Cafe for providing tables and space for our barbecue, Green by Nature for lending us their awesome portable community barbecue, Henry and Jasmine from the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony for sharing their knowledge and of course, every Youth Council member, student, and community volunteer who showed up and made a difference," Ms Barnes said.

"Together, we showed that caring for our taiao [environment] is at the heart of the Waitaki Way."

— APL