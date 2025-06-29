Opening ceremony held for third cinema

Chris Rottenberry and Grace Rottenberry hold daughter Mia, 2, at the first screening in the newly refurbished cinema. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The curtains have been pulled on the third screening room at The Riviera Cinema in Oamaru after it had its first public screening last week.

Since taking over in June last year, the cinema’s owners, husband and wife team Chris and Grace Rottenberry, say business has been booming.

Mr Rottenberry said they were happy to give the refurbished third cinema a new lease of life.

"We feel relieved after six months of work in the space and a little emotional as Grace and I did a majority of the refurb ourselves. There is something special about transforming a space like that with your own hands," Mr Rottenbury said.

Elijah Rottenberry, 4, officially opens the cinema at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The "grand opening" on June 19 was a screening of French film-maker Agnes Vardas’ 1962 film Cleo from 5 to 7 for the Oamaru Film Society.

Mr Rottenberry said it was a "fantastic turnout".

"We nearly filled the cinema, and the screening was accompanied by food, wine and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"It was a nice little celebration," he said.

The first screening was at 7pm and they only just finished all the refurbishments on the cinema at 6.20pm, so it "really got down to the wire", Mr Rottenberry said.

The first public screening was an advance screening of Karate Kid: Legends which was "about half full and a nice way to kick things off", he said.

The Riviera operates two screens: one theatre seats 78 and the other 58.

The new theatre seats 42, with 36 individual chairs and three two-seater couches.

Mr Rottenberry said the third theatre had come at the "perfect time", as it had a "robust" film programme for the coming school holidays.