Fire brigades brave cold at MND fundraiser

Firefighters (from left) Angelus Parker, of Kakanui brigade, Aydan Erickson of Weston brigade, Jase Dodds, of Waitaki brigade, Luke Skivington, of Kakanui brigade, Gemma Ludemann, of Waitaki brigade, and Richard Cranston, of Weston brigade, battle the cold during Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade’s motor neurone disease fundraiser last week. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

As if winter was not cold enough, Waitaki fire brigades decided to up the ante.

Weston Volunteer Fire Brigade held an ice-bath challenge to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand last week.

They filled up their portable dam with ice-water and challenged neighbouring brigades to see how long they could last.

Event organiser Alice Perry said it was a great success.

"It was just the right cause, the right challenge and something we could all get behind and get the brigades working together."

A total of $268 was raised on the night, firefighters from Weston, Oamaru, Waitaki and Kakanui brigades all taking part.

The event also attracted two members of the community who had a direct or indirect knowledge of the disease come along and watch.

"To have two families there that are directly suffering from the disease made it even more worth it to have a direct connection to it right there and then to make it all real."

Jase Dodds, of Waitaki Volunteer Fire Brigade, was the overall winner, lasting more than an hour in the ice bath.

Ms Perry said the charity was well worth supporting because of "just how quickly this disease can rob someone of their quality of life and their life".

"It’s a horribly cruel disease that has a really short life span.

"You typically only have two to three years, that’s the prognosis."

"It’s not uncommon to know someone with it or who has lost their life to it.

"One of my old friends through sled dog racing, unfortunately, has been recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease and it’s hit him pretty rapidly in terms of deterioration."

She hoped the event would be back bigger and better in 2026.