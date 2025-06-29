Households may lose heating grants

Oamaru. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Changes to the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) Warmer Kiwi Homes grants may mean some Oamaru and Palmerston households will lose access to free insulation and heating.

The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme provides grants to help eligible homeowners in New Zealand improve the insulation and heating of their homes, particularly in older, less insulated properties.

The grants offer 100% free insulation and up to 90% off an efficient heater, including heat pumps or an efficient wood burner, to eligible households.

From June 30, EECA will switch to using 2023 census data to define low-income areas.

EECA general manager delivery and partnerships Richard Briggs said the main criteria for the grants had not changed but the update from the 2023 census might affect eligibility.

"Some people who weren’t eligible before might now be able to get support, and a few who were previously eligible may no longer qualify," he said.

Mr Briggs said any total number of eligible homes is indicative only and eligibility will depend on a few things, not just census data.

Homeowners living in houses built before 2008 may qualify for grants of up to 90% off ceiling and underfloor insulation and up to 80% off a heat pump.

"The best way to check is by using the Warmer Kiwi Homes tool. It’s quick and easy, and gives you an answer based on your exact address," Mr Briggs said.

To check your eligibility go to https://www.eeca.govt.nz/co-funding-and-support/products/warmer-kiwi-hom...