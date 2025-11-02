Honours conferred on Waimate men

Waimate resident Gary Rooney with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Waimate residents Gary Rooney and Geoff Lienert attended an investiture ceremony this week for their 2025 King's Birthday Honours recognising their community contributions.

Mr Rooney was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and philanthropy.

He founded the Rooney Group, which employs more than 300 people in earthmoving, transportation and farming.

Mr Rooney pioneered New Zealand's professional trout fishing guiding industry for 30 years, elevating it as an international fly-fishing destination in the 1990s, and supports regional philanthropy.

Mr Lienert received the King’s Service Medal for services to sport.

Waimate resident Geoff Lienert with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

He has served as a cycling administrator, mentoring Olympians including Dylan Kennett. Mr Lienert also contributes to athletics and multisport events, while earlier in life he represented South Canterbury in cricket, rugby and basketball.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro presented the honours on Wednesday, in the first of two investiture ceremonies in Dunedin.

Sporting greats Hamish Bond (Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit) and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit) were among the 14 recipients at the morning ceremony.

At the afternoon ceremony, insignia for bravery awards were presented to seven people who responded to a knife attack in a Dunedin supermarket in May 2021.

The ceremonies were held at the Fullwood Room at the Dunedin Centre.