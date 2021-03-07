Sunday, 7 March 2021

1.58 pm

Serious crash in North Otago

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago


    One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries and several others were also hurt after a crash in North Otago overnight.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at 3.10am today, near the intersection of State Highway 83 and Horse Gully Rd, near Papakaio.

    The vehicle had rolled on to its roof and stopped in a paddock. One person was reported with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries and two have minor injuries.

    The other patients were transported to Oamaru Hospital.

    A Fire and New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said two people were trapped in the vehicle, and were freed using rescue equipment.

    Fire crews from Oamaru, Duntroon and Kurow attended the scene.

    Neither police or Fenz could confirm the number of people in the vehicle. 

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter