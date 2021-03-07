Serious crash in North Otago

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries and several others were also hurt after a crash in North Otago overnight.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at 3.10am today, near the intersection of State Highway 83 and Horse Gully Rd, near Papakaio.

The vehicle had rolled on to its roof and stopped in a paddock. One person was reported with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries and two have minor injuries.

The other patients were transported to Oamaru Hospital.

A Fire and New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said two people were trapped in the vehicle, and were freed using rescue equipment.

Fire crews from Oamaru, Duntroon and Kurow attended the scene.

Neither police or Fenz could confirm the number of people in the vehicle.