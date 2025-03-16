Sharing sustainable tips

Sustainable living advocates Kate and Tim Hall. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Want to learn more about how to live sustainably and perhaps score some eco goodies?

Kate Hall, aka Ethically Kate, an advocate for living sustainably, and her husband Tim will be at the Collective Cafe on Monday between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

The couple will share their insights from their nine-year sustainability journey.

Mrs Hall, who is from North Auckland, is an educator, content creator and author who advocates for sustainable and joy-filled living.

She has over 60,000 followers on Instagram and posts videos on how to be a conscious consumer.

Ann Brown and Ruth Davison, the co-creators of Just One Thing (Jot) Waitaki Sustainability Group, will host the Waste Free Waitaki-sponsored event.

"We hope that people will be inspired by Kate to continue with their sustainability journey and realise we can all make a difference by making choices that are kinder for the planet," Mrs Davison said.

"The aim of the Q and A is for people to have their burning questions answered by someone who is walking the talk in her own life."

The event is sponsored by sustainable brands, and people can take away "eco goodies", Mrs Hall said.