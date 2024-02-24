Something for all tastes at show

Holly Paterson and Flora Philippa (both 8) carry a large marrow between them at the Kurow and Districts Flower and Produce Show last Friday. PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Flowers, photography, delicious preserves and a very large marrow. Sounds like a movie title, but Kurow had it all.

The finest and largest home creations were put on display at the town hall for the annual Kurow and Districts Flower and Produce Show last Friday, bringing many eager eyes to town.

Convener Janet McGregor said there was a great turnout for the annual event and about 650 entries.

The show was not just for flowers and produce, but all forms of art.

The eastern end of the hall was filled with photography entries and art made by Waitaki Valley School and Waitaki Valley Preschool.

There was also quilting and preserves on display.

New this year was the baking challenge, in which every participant followed the same recipe and tried to make the ultimate lemon loaf.

It was interesting to see how differently they all came out, including her entry, which was a bit flat, she said.

The show was not just about Kurow, but all the surrounding districts and was "open to anybody that wants to pay the 50¢ per entry".

It was exemplified by the trio of flower judges, who were all from Glenavy.

Of all the produce, eight-year-old Flora Cameron’s favourite entry was a very large marrow, grown by her mother Philippa.

The mature courgette was large enough that she could cradle it like a baby and took quite a bit of effort for her to lift off the table.

The key to growing the district’s biggest marrow?

"We just didn’t pick it," Flora said.

Flora suggested they pickle the vegetable, but her mother thought maybe the chickens could enjoy it instead.

The first trophy was presented in the 1930s, but it did not run consistently until 1990, Mrs McGregor said.

The show had been held every year since, including during Covid-19, when it was adapted into an exhibition.