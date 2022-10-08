St John site funding approved

Standing at the site for St John's long-awaited new ambulance base in Oamaru are St John rural Otago area operations manager David Milne and Oamaru area committee chairwoman Maria Dickie. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

The Waitaki District Council has donated $65,000 of ratepayer money towards St John Oamaru’s fundraising efforts.

The council approved Hato Hone St John Oamaru with a funding grant, capped at $65,000, towards the cost of the new site’s resource consent, development contributions and building consent on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, St John confirmed its new ambulance base would be built at the corner of State Highway 1 and Weston Rd, at Oamaru’s southern entrance, on land given to the organisation by Ray and Janice Walker.

St John had been searching for a new site since 2014, as its Coquet St premises were no longer fit for purpose. The council previously rejected St John’s proposal to build at Awamoa Park last year.

However, when the council declined the proposal, the council agreed it would assist St John with its new site where possible.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the funding was the council’s commitment to support the development.

The funding was a "one-off type of situation" and did not set a precedent for others, he said.

"[We’re] very keen that we can show our support for the work that St John does, and make sure that they can get on and build the building sooner rather than later.

"There’s a lot of local fundraising that has happened and will have to happen, but look forward to having a new facility which is going to work for them much, much better than what it currently does."

Deputy mayor Melanie Tavendale said she was "really pleased" the council could support St John.

Cr Colin Wollstein said the new site was far better than Awamoa Park would have been.

St John South Island community engagement general manager Craig Stockdale said the organisation was "thrilled" its funding application had been approved.

St John was still in the early stages of formalising its project timelines for the new site but would keep the community informed, Mr Stockdale said.

"In the meantime, we will be looking to the community as we progress funding efforts for the new build."

