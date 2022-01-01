Saturday, 1 January 2022

St John vehicle crashes near Oamaru

    By Wyatt Ryder
    The accident scene at Pukeuri, near Oamaru. Photo: Rob Kidd
    A St John vehicle has rolled onto its side after a crash north of Oamaru, leaving the road expected to be blocked for hours.

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the yellow emergency vehicle was on its side on State Highway 83 near the State Highway 1 intersection.

    A police spokesman said there were two people in one vehicle and one in the other.

    All three occupants received moderate injuries.

    The road was blocked in both directions and diversions were in place.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Oamaru and a crew from Weston attended the scene, as well as an ambulance from Glenavy.

     

     

     

     

