St John vehicle crashes near Oamaru

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the yellow emergency vehicle was on its side on State Highway 83 near the State Highway 1 intersection.
A police spokesman said there were two people in one vehicle and one in the other.
All three occupants received moderate injuries.
The road was blocked in both directions and diversions were in place.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Oamaru and a crew from Weston attended the scene, as well as an ambulance from Glenavy.