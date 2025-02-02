Success spur to chase global goals

Codee with his 2024 New Zealand Steer Riding Championship belt buckle. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

At just 9 years old, Codee Cleaver has achieved more than people double or even triple his age.

The Maheno steer rider currently sits atop the New Zealand junior steer riding rankings after winning the national title in 2024.

He has competed both nationally and internationally, most notably at the world championship miniature bull riding in the United States last October.

Codee finished fourth in the peewee mini bull grade.

Following his New Zealand title in 2024, he was one of two Kiwis selected to compete in a team by the Youth Rodeo Organisation in Australia.

He said his ultimate goal is to win New Zealand, Australian and world titles in the same year.

Codee also hoped that competing in the United States could attract some interest from colleges for a potential scholarship once he finishes high school.

His dad, Jack, was a bull rider for 15 years in Australia, but retired due to injuries.

He had encouraged Codee to get started and despite all the success, Jack said his son was still "just a normal kid".

"He’s a good boy. He looks after his sisters and does his chores and school."

Alongside his steer riding, Codee also plays rugby for Maheno during the winter and enjoys cross-country as well.

And Codee thinks of others.

Wanting to help out those less fortunate than himself, Codee at the end of 2024 donated three of the shirts he wore at the world championships to Camp Quality.

At the time Maheno School was staging a mufti day for Camp Quality and pupils brought a gold-coin donation to the charity.

That spurred Codee to give his shirts for the good cause.

"I just wanted to help," he said.

Codee will compete at the Mad Bull Rodeo in Otokia, just south of Dunedin, this weekend, before the Outram Rodeo on Waitangi Day.

Next season, he will make the move up to the novice grade.