Thousands flock to annual race day

Thousands of punters swarmed into Kurow for the annual races on Saturday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Thousands of holidaymakers and punters descended on Kurow for its annual race day on Saturday.

Every year on December 30, the Kurow Jockey Club holds its cup day.

This year’s event was a huge success, president Simon Williamson said.

"The club had a good day, there were a lot of people there. They all seemed to have enjoyed themselves. Everyone was well behaved," he said.

"I haven’t got the gate numbers yet but there must have been in excess of 5000."

With many holidaymakers heading to the surrounding lakes and camping grounds, it made the event a prime spot to spend a day, Mr Williamson said.

"It’s a great example of taking racing to the people at this time of year in country meetings. It’s just like the old times and everyone enjoyed themselves.

"There was a lot of families there, a lot of children and children’s activities."

As well as the on-track action, there was live music and the ever popular Fashion in the Field competition, with more than $700 in prizes.

The field of jockeys was highly competitive through all their races, which pleased Mr Williamson

"The racing was excellent and the track was in good condition."

Co-owners Janine Young and Lionel Dobbs, who is also the trainer, took the big prize of the day winning the Kurow Cup and the $35,000 prize money with jockey Sanu Toolooa riding Emanon.

