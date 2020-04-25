Time to dive into maintenance

Waitaki Aquatic Centre manager Matt Lanyon cuts a lonely figure in the centre’s learners’ pool yesterday, which has been drained ahead of planned maintenance that is likely to be brought forward from June and July to this month. PHOTO: DANIEL BIRCHFIELD

The closure of the Waitaki Aquatic Centre may yet have a silver lining.

It is likely an extensive, month-long maintenance project scheduled for late June and early July will be brought forward, so work can be completed without having to reopen the facility after the lockdown, only to close it again weeks later.

While Waitaki Aquatic Centre manager Matt Lanyon said the plan had not been confirmed, discussions were well advanced and it was "likely" to go ahead.

"That’s what we are working towards. For us Level 3 is the same as Level 4. We are trying to take the opportunity to get as much work done scheduled for late June and July, and get it done now ... that’s been the motivation in bringing it forward."

The upgrade would cost about $175,000 and involved maintenance work on pool heating and pump equipment, the painting of the building’s interior, the replacement of carpeting, regrouting and remedial work on tiles after pools have been drained and numerous other jobs.

Mr Lanyon said the biggest task would be draining, inspecting and carrying out work on the centre’s 750,000-litre main pool.

"We don’t want tiles popping off and those sorts of things."

The aquatic centre, owned and operated by the Waitaki District Council, was given an overhaul about every five years, which he said was "crucial" to keep the centre running as it should.

The project is being funded by council depreciation reserves.

