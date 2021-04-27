Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Traffic signal problem at pipeline worksite

    By Rebecca Ryan
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Work to move a section of the Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company pipeline below road level is...
    Work to move a section of the Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company pipeline below road level is under way. Photo: Rebecca Ryan.
    Police stepped in to direct traffic on State Highway 83 yesterday afternoon when temporary traffic lights appeared to be out of sync.

    Two sections of SH83 west of Kurow have been reduced to one lane, and temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions are in place, while work to move a section of the Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company pipeline below road level is under way.

    The company was issued an abatement notice by the Waitaki District Council in 2019, because a section of the pipeline west of Kurow blocked the view of the Waitaki River, which breached the company's consent. The pipeline was installed as part of the company's $45million upgrade and expansion.

    Senior Constable Peter Scott, of Kurow, started directing traffic manually from about 1pm yesterday, after receiving calls from members of the public reporting problems with traffic backing up in the area.

    "It did appear that they [the lights] weren’t synchronised," Snr Const Scott said.

    "Cars were building up on the Otematata side of those traffic lights."

    Traffic volumes were high because of the long weekend, but no incidents were reported and contractors arrived at the scene to adjust the timing of the lights shortly after, Snr Const Scott said.

    NZ Transport Agency Otago Southland journey manager Peter Brown apologised to anyone held up by the traffic signal incident.

    The contractor had someone on stand-by in case the traffic signals were vandalised or broke down, and it was fixed relatively quickly, Mr Brown said.

    The irrigation pipework maintenance is expected to take until October, and motorists should expect "minor delays", the NZ Transport Agency said.

    "Normally single lane traffic signals restrict traffic for up to 10 minutes depending on the length of road involved."

    rebecca.ryan@odt.co.nz

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter