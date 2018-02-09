Two car crash partially blocks SH1

State Highway 1 near Shag Point is partially blocked this morning after a two-vehicle crash.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two vehicles collided on Hampden-Palmerston Rd at about 9.30am.

Two people, the sole occupants of each vehicle, suffered minor injuries and were being assessed at the scene by St John Ambulance staff.

The highway was partially blocked and fire crews from Palmerston and Waikouaiti were managing traffic until police arrived from Oamaru and Dunedin.

No further information was available.