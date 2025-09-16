Two injured in serious Oamaru crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Oamaru. Photo: Andrew Ashton

Two people have been injured in Oamaru, one seriously, after a car and motorcycle collided this afternoon.

A Police spokeswoman said the incident happened at the intersection of Ouse St and Thames St (State Highway 1), near Waitaki Girls’ High School at 12.50pm.

"Two people are reported to have been injured — one serious and one moderate — and they are being treated by St John ambulance staff."

She said the northbound lanes were now closed with diversions in place, and the south bound lanes would be closed soon to allow a rescue helicopter to land at the scene.

"Those travelling northbound are advised to take Trent St."

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, she said.