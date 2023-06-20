Two taken to hospital after farm vehicle rolls

PHOTO: JULES CHIN / REPORT: MARK JOHN

A helicopter lifts off from the scene of an accident just south of Kakanui yesterday morning.

Two people were injured when a farm vehicle rolled on the farm about 10.10am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three people managed to get out of the vehicle without assistance.

Crews from Weston, Oamaru and Kakanui assisted the ambulance at the scene.

St John said a first response unit and a helicopter from Dunedin responded to the incident on private farmland in Waianakarua Rd.

One person was taken to Oamaru Hospital by ambulance and another was airlifted by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

WorkSafe was notified and was making initial inquiries, however a spokesman said it was not an investigation at this stage.