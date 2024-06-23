UK prop enjoying freedom in game

Adam Richards (right) has flown over from England for this year’s Citizen’s Shield competition. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Like father, like son.

Athletic Marist has welcomed a second-generation English overseas prop to their squad this season.

Adam Richards has donned the maroon and yellow jersey in the Citizens Shield.

His father, Robbie Richardson, spent time playing for North Otago and Kurow, winning the Citizens Shield 2021.

Richardson was coached then by Tim Anderson, who has since made the move to Athies.

It was through this connection that Richards was able to come over, even if it was in the wrong colour jersey.

"Don’t think [my Dad] was too happy sending me to Athies.

"He sent me over here to get coached by Tim and Tyler [Burgess, Athies assistant coach] to improve my rugby."

Like many players coming from the United Kingdom, Richards has had to adapt to a more loose and open style of rugby in New Zealand.

"The pace is a lot quicker. You’ve got a bit more freedom to play what’s in front of you.

"It’s given me a lot more confidence with the ball."

Hailing from Witney, a small town just west of Oxford, he was a bit apprehensive about making the move but any nerves were quickly squashed.

"I was a bit worried beforehand — it’s my first time living overseas. But the support from everyone has been really good just getting me on my feet."

Athies has a proud Pasifika contingent at the club and it has been an "eye-opener" for Richards to immerse himself in that environment.

"It’s been really interesting to see their way of life and their culture over here.

"You don’t really get much of that back home."

Richards could become a regular figure around town as he hopes to extend his stay.

"I’ll definitely look to spend the summer and potentially another season.

"I’ve still got a lot to learn here and potentially try for even North Otago development.

"I haven’t got to be anywhere anytime soon."

Richards and his team-mates finish off the regular season with the battle of the carpark against Excelsior tomorrow, before the playoffs begin next weekend.