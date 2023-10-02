Underage drinkers smash up Oamaru house

An underage party in Oamaru ended with an arrest and a damaged house.

Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends said police arrived to the out-of-control youth party at 10pm on Saturday night.

The youths were drinking and the house was ‘‘moderately damaged.’’

A 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

It was not the only youth crime to hit Oamaru last week.

At 10am on Friday morning a 17-year-old male was arrested for causing willful damage to a Labour campaign billboard.

He was referred to youth aid.