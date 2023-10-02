Underage drinkers smash up Oamaru house

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An underage party in Oamaru ended with an arrest and a damaged house.
Acting Sergeant Larissa Berends said police arrived to the out-of-control youth party at 10pm on Saturday night.
The youths were drinking and the house was ‘‘moderately damaged.’’
A 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.
It was not the only youth crime to hit Oamaru last week.
At 10am on Friday morning a 17-year-old male was arrested for causing willful damage to a Labour campaign billboard.
He was referred to youth aid.