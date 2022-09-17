Vehicles destroyed in blaze near Duntroon

Three vehicles have been destroyed in an "unfortunate" shed fire near Duntroon, inland from Oamaru, a firefighter says.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Fire Officer Kieran Sparks, of Kurow Volunteer Fire Brigade, said crews from Duntroon and Kurow responded to the blaze about 2pm.

When they arrived the fire was well involved, CFO Sparks said.

Five firefighters using breathing apparatus and two high-pressure hoses, fed by a tanker from Kurow station, extinguished the fire.

A car, a quad bike and a side-by-side were destroyed, as was the shed itself.

Two gas bottles had been stored in the shed.

They were pulled out as a precaution and placed in a portable dam, constructed out of a tarpaulin and a trailer, to cool down.

The fire was "very hot and unfortunate", CFO Sparks said.