Views sought on community halls

The Waitaki District Council wants to know what residents think about their district halls. PHOTO: BENDON MCMAHON

Do you really need that community hall?

That question is being posed in the proposed 2025-34 Waitaki District Council long-term plan.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said the council did not have an agenda to remove halls from local communities.

"Essentially, we don’t want to sell community halls."

However, the council had been approached about the future of some of the 29 halls across the district.

"There’s two or three; it would be very rare to see them being used," Mr Kircher said.

"It’s just an opportunity for people to engage ... As far as council selling, we don’t own all of them.

"We’re really keen to hear from people, particularly if they feel theirs are more marginal."

The matter arose at a meeting of the Kakanui Residents and Improvement Society this week, attended by the Oamaru Mail.

The perception there was the council intended to "sell off" community halls.

The long-term plan consultation document says:

"Council collects rates for all these halls, which contributes to the cost of maintenance.

"The needs of our communities have changed.

"Where halls used to host dances, meetings and be a community hub — now some are barely used at all, or are no longer fit for purpose."

Hall rates range from $110 a year per ratepayer in Kurow, to a $20 annual rate for the likes of Waitaki Bridge, Ngapara, Enfield and Duntroon.

Mr Kircher pointed out many of the halls were community-owned, and not council property.

The Windsor hall was on the market.

That was because local people were working towards an alternative for their community, he said.

Inserting halls into the long-term plan was an opportunity for a review.

This included understanding "every opportunity, every bit of expense, to make sure we’re being as efficient as possible".

"The consultation is really just looking at all of these community halls ... to say, are they valued by the community? What does the community want?"

Mr Kircher said a list of all halls in the plan showing their income and outgoings was useful.

Some clearly generated income above that from rates levies. Others did not.

Some fulfilled a role as a civil defence emergency centre for their communities.

However, not all were up to code for, say, an Alpine Fault earthquake.

"They are a great asset. If an emergency arises, they are useful."

Public submissions on the long-term plan need to be received by the council by March 4.