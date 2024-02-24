Vintage rally all-British

More than 50 of Britain’s finest vintage vehicles were on display in Oamaru on Saturday for the North Otago Vintage Car Club’s All British Day. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Oamaru was treated to a bit of British stiff upper lip last weekend.

The North Otago Vintage Car Club held its annual All British Day on Saturday.

The rally was limited to vintage cars, trucks and motorbikes that were manufactured in England.

The vehicles were on display at Friendly Bay before beginning the route to the Weston Hall for an afternoon tea.

Between 50 and 60 cars set off in a convoy while a few extra turned up on the day to show off their cars to the public.

At the afternoon tea, prizes were given out for different categories including a people’s choice award.

North Otago Vintage Car Club captain Ernest George said it was a great day for everyone involved.

"The whole day was special.

"I asked them if there was any things they’d like to change for next year and everybody said they were happy."

The club were all already excited for next year’s event, he said.