Visit showcased learning opportunities

Attendees gather for a picture at the Oamaru Pacific Island Trust and Workbridge event. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Building a resilient workforce was the focus at an event held by the Oamaru Pacific Island Trust and Workbridge for a government minister’s visit to Waitaki last week.

Trust chief executive Hana Fanene-Taiti said the visit by Minister of Building and Construction Chris Penk reflected the growing impact of the organisation’s work in the region, particularly through the success of its pilot programme Project Fetu.

Project Fetu supports learners into education, training and employment pathways.

Mr Penk and Waitaki MP Miles Anderson presented Project Fetu graduates with NZQA completion certificates at the event, which also showcased local employers and career pathways and highlighted learning opportunities available in Waitaki to support adult and youth vocational training.

Other attendees included Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale, Workbridge regional manager Paul Casson, Road Metals, MSD, Mayoral Taskforce for Jobs, The Y Oamaru, Godfrey Hirst and WDC staff.

jules.chin@alliedmedia.co.nz