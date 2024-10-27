Water play area nearing completion

The new water play space at the Oamaru Public Gardens playground is close to completion. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Children should be able to cool off in the new water play space at the Oamaru Public Gardens Playground this summer.

The redevelopment project is "on track" to open by early next month, the Waitaki District Council says.

The popular spot was cordoned off in March, and ground work began in autumn.

To seal or not to seal, was the question when the community voted for the iconic paddling pool seals to stay.

Local artist Matthew "Wicksey" Wicks was brought on board to paint and restore the moulded seals.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said many people "will be chuffed" the seals are being reinstated as part of the redevelopment.

Wicksey said he hoped many more generations will enjoy the seals.

The new attraction will feature the "revamped" seals within paddling pools and water areas that reflect Lake Benmore, Aviemore Dam and the Waitaki River, complete with dams and spillways, council recreation manager Lindsay Hyde said.

The project development had a budget of $300,000 of which $260,000 has been spent.

There had been weather delays, Mr Hyde said.

"We have been waiting on warmer weather to finish laying the concrete paths and sealing it and to put the final finishes on the play area.

"That time has been used to put in the landscaping and native plants," he said.