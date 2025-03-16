WDC, Doc disagree on park status

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru's Thames St. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Is Awamoa Park a reserve?

If you ask Oamaru resident Zim Sherman, the answer is a resounding yes.

However, the Waitaki District Council holds a different opinion.

Mr Sherman was one of 10 people who gave verbal submissions to the council about Hato Hone St John’s proposal to build an ambulance station at the park in 2021.

He undertook extensive research on the subject as part of his submission and, while that plan was voted down by the council at the time, he wanted to ensure the park was protected for future generations.

"Where I grew up, there was a block of land behind my house that went from open park land to being developed as a neighbourhood and I just don’t want to see that happen again," he said.

Waitaki District Council parks manager Lindsay Hyde said there had been no proposals for leasing any part of Awamoa Park since 2021.

If that changed, a "full public consultation" would be needed before any decision was made, he said.

Mr Sherman said, while that might be the case, recognising the land as a reserve would add an extra layer of protection for the park.

"The requirement to conduct a public consultation does not require the council to consider what the public has to say."

The Department of Conservation (Doc) agreed the land was a reserve.

Doc land regulatory delivery manager David Griffin said the department and the council had "differences of opinion regarding the legal status of Awamoa Park".

"Based on independent legal advice, the council believes it owns the land in trust for the purposes of health and public recreation, but not as a reserve under the Reserves Act; while the department believes Awamoa Park is a recreation reserve, subject to the provisions of the Reserves Act 1977."

This may be confusing to some, because as part of the council’s plan in 2021, it included a statement claiming Doc supported their legal advice.

"In 2019, the council was advised [by Doc] if it decided to administer the land based on its own advice, then we would not oppose that approach," Mr Griffin said.

"However, this should not be interpreted as some form of agreement to any decisions based on the council’s belief the land is not held as a reserve."

No action had been taken to resolve the issue, but he would be happy to assist the council if at any time it wished to "reconsider the matter", he said.

Mr Hyde said both the council and Doc saw Awamoa Park as a "valued recreational asset for the community".

"While Waitaki District Council and Doc may have differing opinions over the status of the park, we both recognise the value of Awamoa Park as an important green recreational space for the community."

Toitu Te Whenua — Land Information New Zealand (Linz) also considered the park to be a reserve, head of property rights Christina Sophocleous-Jones said.

"Awamoa Park in Oamaru is made up of four separate parcels of land, which are contained in two freehold titles and are reserves held for the purpose of recreation.

"The registered owner of the reserves is Waitaki District Council."