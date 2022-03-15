Weekend bus service to Palmerston approved

Photo: File

Palmerston and other towns north of Dunedin will soon have weekend bus services.

The Otago Regional Council approved the boost to the Orbus programme after discussions with the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board.

Board chairman Alasdair Morrison had hoped for a more comprehensive increase in services, but the planned increase was scaled back somewhat after funding did not come through from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Discussion then focused on the form of any increase and the community backed a new weekend service.

"The community will be extremely happy," Mr Morrison said today.

"It allows people to take their kids to Saturday sport, do a spot of shopping and be home for lunch.

"It also means we can go out in town to the movies or the stadium and get the later bus back."

The existing programme operates weekdays, providing three services into the city and back, aimed at morning commuters, school pupils and afternoon commuters.

The service goes through Waitati, Karitane and Waikouaiti.

Weekend services to the towns north of Dunedin will be funded by the Otago Regional Council only.

Buses will depart Palmerston early on Saturday and Sunday mornings and there will be four services on Saturdays and two on Sundays.

Council transport manager Doug Rodgers said the Palmerston community had been actively engaged in developing a solution.

An implementation timeline has yet to be agreed.