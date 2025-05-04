New principal a dab hand

New Duntroon School principal Sarah Caldwell. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Sarah Caldwell is the new principal of Duntroon School.

After 35 years of teaching, stepping up as principal at Duntroon is a first for her.

"I’m excited ... I’ve had time now to step into it, so it’s been a really good transition."

Mrs Caldwell said a top priority in her role was forging relationships across the school community.

Keeping abreast of education system changes and supporting her teachers was key, "so they’re feeling confident in their role".

"When there’s so much coming at them — I think that’s the most important thing at the moment."

Duntroon currently has five teachers and 104 pupils.

Mrs Caldwell said previous principal Mike Turner had left Duntroon School "in good heart".

"It’s a thriving rural school, so I’m lucky to be able to step into it as a first-time principal."

Assistant principal Kate Frear and the school staff had "made it very easy" to step in at term two, Mrs Caldwell said, and she had the "warmest welcome" on her first day.

"It’s lovely being in a rural school.

"I was brought up in a rural area in the Maniototo, so coming back to a rural school is something I have always looked forward to."

Mrs Caldwell previously taught at Fenwick School for 10 years.

For six of those she was also an "across-school leader" in Waitaki Ara Kahui Ako, a group supporting school leaders and teachers.

Before that, Mrs Caldwell taught at Oamaru Intermediate School and was a special educational needs co-ordinator.

She has taught every year level at primary school throughout her career.

She lives in Weston with her husband, Gus, and they have two adult children, Hannah and Josh.