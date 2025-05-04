Bugle player honoured for long service

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Andrew Hayes received a special presentation at the dawn service at Hakataramea, attended by family and friends.
Mr Hayes said he was "surprised" his family were there to support his achievement — but it was not the first time.
"They also came to support me on my 50th anniversary, too," he said.
Two of his sons, his grandson and three out of four Hayes siblings were at Hakataramea to celebrate the occasion.
He also acknowledged Neville Cowles for his 65 years of bugle playing at Anzac services.
His brother Vernon Hayes said Andrew was "very pleased and blown away" with the tribute.
"I’m very proud of him. The presentation was rightfully deserved."
Mr Hayes’ first memory of Anzac Day was attending a parade in Hampden at the age of 9 with his father and grandfather. "My father served in the Pacific and Italy in World War 2, and my grandfather served in World War 2 in Sinai and Egypt."
It remained important to turn out on Anzac Day to honour their service overseas, and he was happy to see commemoration attendance numbers increase in recent years.
Mr Hayes has been in the Oamaru Garrison band since 1963. A euphonium player, he also practises the bugle for up to two months to play The Last Post and Reveille for Anzac Day. His son Colin also plays in the band.