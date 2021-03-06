Wood chip fire near Benmore dam

A fire appliance and water tanker from the Otematata Volunteer Fire Brigade were used to help extinguish a smouldering fire in wood chips near the Benmore dam this morning.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 8.22am, near the Alps to Ocean Cycle Trail, about 200ms from the dam, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A digger was being brought in to help put out the fire, but further details were not immediately available, the spokesman said.