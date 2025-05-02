Top two teams to tangle tomorrow

Athletic Marist captain Savenaca Rabaka applies the gas on his way to scoring a try. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

Athletic Marist have made a mighty fine start to their Citizens Shield season.

But head coach Tim Anderson knows his side can lift another level as they head into week four and play the only weekend game tomorrow.

Athies had a narrow 22-20 loss to Valley to start the season, but have made it two wins on the trot after recording a big 42-16 victory over Maheno and beating defending champions Excelsior 36-20 in the battle of the carpark last week.

"Good start to the season, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do," Anderson said.

"I think we put some good rugby together last week.

"It was a really good step in the right direction, but we’ve got to back it up with a pretty tough contest this weekend."

Athies will be up for the challenge against Old Boys — who dropped their first game 26-24 to Valley last week — at Whitestone Contracting No6.

There is very little between the two teams — they have both recorded two wins and a loss, three bonus points and sit equal at the top on 11 points.

Old Boys hold the advantage and claim top spot on points differential.

It is always a big and brutal encounter between two teams packed with Pasifika flair, and they have been among the front-runners already this season.

Anderson said his side needed to focus on their core roles first and not worry about whatever Old Boys threw their way.

"I think we showed last weekend just by playing footy, we’re pretty lethal when we just play footy.

"Don’t worry about what they’re doing, just concentrating on each individual job and they’ll be pretty good."

The opening weekend of the duck-shooting season has split the games again, with all the country clubs playing last night.

Excelsior, who sat third on nine points ahead of the game, headed down the road to play Maheno.

Maheno were yet to notch a win for the season after narrowly being beaten by Kurow the week before.

Valley, who sat just behind Blues in fourth on eight points, headed up the Waitaki Valley to face Kurow.

The Red Devils would have been high after their 42-40 win over Maheno and would have been throwing everything at last year’s beaten finalists.