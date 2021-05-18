Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Open fire season across Otago

    The Otago fire district has moved to an open fire season.

    However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand is reminding the public they must still take all precautions before lighting any fires in the open.

    Principal Rural Fire Officer Mark Mawhinney said recent rain and lower temperatures had enabled the region to shift from a restricted fire season to an open season, which meant permits, in most cases, were not required for open fires.

    "While we have relaxed the restrictions, anyone wanting to burn still needs to plan ahead, checking weather and wind forecasts, and take necessary precautions," Mr Mawhinney said.

