ORC's huge rates rise a step closer

michael_laws.jpg Michael Laws

One of the largest rates rises ever proposed by a New Zealand council - in percentage terms - is a step closer to being imposed on Otago regional ratepayers.

The Otago Regional Council has put out for public consultation a possible rates increase of about 47.5%. General rates could rise by 72.3%.

Deputy chairman Michael Laws said the proposed rises seemed extraordinary but the increases in dollar terms were less drastic.

"This is a huge rates rise in percentage terms," he said.

"Our community has every right to want to know why."

The regional council has historically kept rates low, but it has had to increase staff levels and the organisation's workload in areas such as regulating freshwater and responding to climate change has been burgeoning.

Cr Laws said he feared regional councils having less and less control in the future, as central government continued to add impositions.

The Otago Regional Council may need to be "much more questioning of the dictates that are sent our way".

Chairman Andrew Noone has said the proposed increases amount to about $1.50 a week.

Cr Marian Hobbs said it was important for the council to provide regional leadership.

"Our to-do list is huge."

Cr Michael Deaker said the council had previously prided itself on being tight with its finances, or miserly.

"We should've been more progressive, starting some time ago."