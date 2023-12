Police have serious concerns for the wellbeing of a motorcyclist who is believed to be somewhere in Otago.

They are calling for sightings of the motorcycle - a green 2017 Kawasaki KLE 300C with the registration B8KBB.

Police said the rider was believed to be in the Queenstown-Lakes, or Central Otago area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting job number P057232824.