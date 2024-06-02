$2 million barrier broken at subdivision

This Shotover Country pad sold at auction last week for over $2 million. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A large brand-new home and flat in Queenstown’s Shotover Country has sold at auction for a subdivision-record $2.1 million.

It’s believed the previous record was $1.85m.

The auction, at Harcourts Queenstown’s office last Thursday, attracted six registered bidders — three locals and three out-of-towners.

Bidding on 9/9A Walton Way started at $1.7m, with 29 bids lodged before the hammer went down on an out-of-towner’s $2.1m bid — it’s understood it’s been bought as an investment property.

The vendor was local builder Graeme Jones, who’d only recently completed building the four-bedroom home and two-bedroom flat.

The auction followed a four-week marketing campaign that saw 42 inquiries from as far away as Singapore and 79 buyer groups go through the property.

Listing agent Maria Rosa says "I think the biggest comments we had were it’s never been lived in, the fact it bordered a reserve, and the high spec and final details".

"There’s so much stuff you wouldn’t be able to see through the photos. People really appreciated [Jones’] build and craftsmanship."

Rosa says the result’s also a testament to her colleagues at Harcourts.