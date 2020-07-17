Friday, 17 July 2020

-8degC in places: Another freezing start for the South

    By Hugh Collins
    It was a freezing start in Queenstown this morning. Photos: Hugh Collins
    Southerners woke to another freezing start this morning with temperatures as low as -8degC and freezing fog in places.

    Queenstown Lakes District Council put out an advisory this morning saying "it's another cold one".

    It warned of temperatures as low as -8degC and ice in places.

    "Hoar frost is out Maniototo way once again, and while it is nice to look at, it does make the roads slippery.  Some areas are also a little windy."

    Central Otago District Council's road report warned of freezing fog and black ice. 

    Temperatures dropped as low as -4degC in the Wakatipu Basin.

    Residents awoke this morning to thick frosts and ice covered vehicles.

    Queenstown is in for a cold one today with temperatures not expected to rise above 3degC

    However the sun is set to shine all day.

    In Dunedin a cold wind meant there was no frost in the city, but there was a frost on the Taieri.

