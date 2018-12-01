Another hectic fire season possible

A helicopter drops water on a fire at Jacks Point in January. Photo: ODT

Despite a wet November, the El Nino weather system could create the conditions for another hectic summer fire season, the region’s rural fire boss says.

Otago and Southland were hard hit by vegetation fires last summer because the provinces barely got any rain, and principal rural fire officer for Otago Graeme Still says a repeat is still possible.

El Nino was expected to start producing northwesterlies next month, which which would quickly dry out vegetation.

Rainfall this month had been about double the average, keeping grass green and ground-moisture levels high.

The region remained in open fire season, whereas this time last year it was restricted and on the verge of becoming prohibited. But the rain was a double-edged sword because it caused grass to grow faster than usual, Mr Still said.

"We’ve got more fuel out there than we had this time last year.

"Any fire at the moment is easier to control, whereas later in the season when that fuel dries out, it’s a different kettle of fish."

Last season was "really bad", he said.

"It was one of the driest in a long time. We didn’t have an enormous number of fires, but when we did have one, they were really hard to control."

In the Central North Otago fire area, including Queenstown and Wanaka, there were 33 vegetation fires between November 1 last year and the beginning of March.

Helicopters were called out for 15 fires, at a cost of nearly $500,000.

Mr Still said coverage of the fires helped raise awareness of how a single spark from machinery such as building tools, motor mowers or even motorbikes and cars could start a fire in dry grass.

Freedom campers from overseas were more difficult to educate, but efforts had been made to improve signage across the region.