Friday, 7 September 2018

Apartment sells for almost $1.4 million

    This Blue Peaks apartment fetched almost $1.4million at auction last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A Queenstown apartment has sold for an eye-watering $1.399million.

    At 90sqm, that worked out to about $15,500 per square metre.

    The price, which well exceeded expectations, was one of the highest ever paid for a Queenstown apartment of that size.

    Bought by an undisclosed buyer at auction, the two-bedroom Blue Peaks apartment with a capital valuation of $630,000 had been owned for the past two years by Auckland couple Kate and Richard Thode.

    They decided to test the market after their neighbouring three-bedroom apartment sold at auction for $1.275million.

    Mrs Thode - who is a prominent interior designer - said they completely renovated their unit.

    "I thought I over-specced it, initially, but obviously it paid dividends in the end."

    Harcourts Queenstown managing director Kelvin Collins thought the price paid resulted from a lack of property in that sector of the market.

    He believed the sale would help stimulate developers into building in-town apartments.

    "Up till now, prices haven't been such that you could build an in-town apartment and make a buck off it."

    It was understood record sale prices had recently been recorded in two other Queenstown apartment blocks, Beechwood Apartments and Alpine Meadows.

    Meanwhile, a run-down Frankton tennis court last month netted just over $1million, and a humble old central Queenstown cottage sold at auction in July for $3million.

     - Philip Chandler

