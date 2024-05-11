Remains of woman missing since 1988 identified

Police conducting a scene examination at Whitireia Park on 1 February 2024 following the discovery of human remains. Photo: RNZ

Police have released the name of the person whose remains were found in Porirua in January.

She was Patricia Theresa Burt, who went missing on 4 April 1988.

The human remains were discovered near the Whitireia Park walkway in Tītahi Bay on 31 January 2024.

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn said DNA confirmation from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, allowed police to confirm the identity of the remains.

There was no evidence to suggest the death was suspicious, he said.

Police extended their condolences to Burt's family and Blackburn said they were being provided with support.

The coroner has been notified and the body would be returned to the family in due course, he said.