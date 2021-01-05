Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Aussie acts can't play Gibbston concert

    By Guy Williams
    Jordan Luck. Photo: ODT files
    Organisers of the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert near Queenstown have been forced to change the line-up because of Covid-19 outbreaks in two Australian states.

    Greenstone Entertainment marketing and PR manager Hayden Dickason said the The Angels, Pseudo Echo and MI-SEX were no longer able to travel to New Zealand for the January 23 show, and had been replaced by Kiwi acts The Jordan Luck Band, Stellar* and Hello Sailor.

    The changes also applied to its concerts in Taupo and Whitianga the following weekend.

    The three shows will have an all-New Zealand line-up; the three new acts will join Kiwi acts Gin Wigmore and Dragon.

    A Covid-19 outbreak on Sydney’s northern beaches last month has led to new cases in neighbouring state Victoria, and the reimposition of travel restrictions and quarantine measures by other states.

