Beached boat swamped after surprise swell

Bob's Cove, near Queenstown. File photo

A sunny day spent enjoying the lake at Mt Creighton ended in a family’s beached boat being swamped due to a surprise southerly swell.

Coastguard New Zealand said on Saturday afternoon, Coastguard Queenstown volunteers were alerted by a family that their boat had been swamped at Bob’s Cove, Mt Creighton after they had beached the boat.

The family had been packing up to head back to the Queenstown marina when a sudden and surprise southerly swell beached their vessel at the southern end of the cove.

They then alerted Queenstown Coastguard, who raced out to assess the situation.

When the coastguard arrived, volunteers swiftly secured and towed the boat back to the marina.

The family all returned home safe and well.

Coastguard Queenstown president Johnny Quinn said the skipper’s quick thinking and deciding not to head out into the large swell allowed the crew to respond effectively and prevent the situation from escalating.

‘‘This incident serves as a timely reminder for everyone on Lake Wakatipu to check their equipment, ensure their vessels are well-maintained, wear a lifejacket, and stay informed about the weather forecast, as conditions can change rapidly on the lake.’’

He said journey back to Queenstown Marina was smooth, with the swamped boat safely in tow.

‘‘If the situation is life-threatening, dial 111 and ask for Police or use VHF Channel 16 or the local VHF Channel 5.

‘‘For less urgent assistance, you can call *500 on your mobile or reach out via Channel 5.’’