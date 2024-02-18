Bowled over

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In what he calls "a bloody honour", Queenstown’s John Cushen, who turns 74 today, has been selected to represent New Zealand at the inaugural over-70s Cricket World Cup in England in July/August.
The pace bowler was named after playing for a composite team at the national over-70s tourney in Wellington last week.
Cushen’s played for the over-70s NZ side before, and the over-60s, and captained the South Island over-70s when they beat Australia, but says there’ll only be two older players in the team going to England.
"There’s a big difference between a 70-year-old and a 74-year-old."
Meantime, he’s also playing for Otago at the over-60s inter-provincials in Napier.
"I’m playing more cricket now than when I was good," he quips.
Cushen played for both the NZ under-19 and U23 sides, but despite a successful first-class career representing Otago and Auckland, during which he took 194 wickets over 20 years, he never attained full NZ honours.