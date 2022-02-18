'Business as usual' at Wakatipu High, another close contact identified

Principal Steve Hall. Photo: ODT files

One more student has been added to the list of Covid-19 close contacts at Queenstown’s Wakatipu High School today, as it plans to continue operating largely as normal.

As of today, close contacts included 44 students and four teachers as the number of community cases of the virus in the South grows.

On Wednesday, principal Steve Hall said in an email to the school community that incorrect mask-wearing was "a key determinant in the generation of the close contacts" and encouraged students to wear them properly.

Mr Hall said with mostly senior students away self-isolating - it was "business as usual" for many other pupils.

“I've just walked around the school this morning and we're looking great - teaching and learning is still going, [and] our extra-curricular stuff is still going as much as we can,” he said.

Mr Hall said “pretty much all” of the isolating pupils were still doing schoolwork and teachers had adapted and provided opportunities for virtual learning.

When asked how many cases it would take to close the school and switch completely to remote learning, Mr Hall said there was no “magic number”.

“There's a range of strategies that we can roll out from normal teaching and learning right through to potentially, yes, going to remote teaching and learning… but there's lots we can do between that as well.

“You might just [remote teach] for a year level rather than the whole school so it’s different to when we were in lockdown,” Mr Hall said.

He said teachers were a big driver of the response and it would depend on the distribution of teachers and students throughout the school.

“This next phase will be a lot more grey than it will be black and white,” Mr Hall said.

