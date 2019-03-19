Tuesday, 19 March 2019

10.35 am

Car smashes into segway tour operation

    By Paul Taylor
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    q-segwaycrash.jpg

    A BMW smashed into Queenstown CBD's Segway Tour and Qbook premises on Shotover Street, shortly...
    A BMW smashed into Queenstown CBD's Segway Tour and Qbook premises on Shotover Street, shortly after 4am. Photo: Supplied
    Queenstown Police have charged a man with dangerous driving after he allegedly crashed into a town centre tourism premises.

    A BMW smashed into Queenstown CBD's Segway Tour and Qbook premises on Shotover Street, shortly after 4am.

    Shotover Street is one of the main, single-lane roads through the centre of town, complete with traffic calming measures. Long skid marks can be seen leading to the crash site.

    Sergeant Steve Watt said the 21-year-old Irish man underwent an evidential breath test at the police station, which returned a reading of 900mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

    "He elected to have a blood test and we're now waiting for the results.''

    There have been several crashes on Queenstown roads in recent weeks, where alcohol has potentially been a factor.

    "Clearly the message about drinking and getting behind the wheel of a car is not getting through.

    "It's just lucky on this occasion there wasn't someone walking down the street.''

    Comment now

    Add a Comment