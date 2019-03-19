Car smashes into segway tour operation

q-segwaycrash.jpg A BMW smashed into Queenstown CBD's Segway Tour and Qbook premises on Shotover Street, shortly after 4am. Photo: Supplied

Queenstown Police have charged a man with dangerous driving after he allegedly crashed into a town centre tourism premises.

A BMW smashed into Queenstown CBD's Segway Tour and Qbook premises on Shotover Street, shortly after 4am.

Shotover Street is one of the main, single-lane roads through the centre of town, complete with traffic calming measures. Long skid marks can be seen leading to the crash site.

Sergeant Steve Watt said the 21-year-old Irish man underwent an evidential breath test at the police station, which returned a reading of 900mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

"He elected to have a blood test and we're now waiting for the results.''

There have been several crashes on Queenstown roads in recent weeks, where alcohol has potentially been a factor.

"Clearly the message about drinking and getting behind the wheel of a car is not getting through.

"It's just lucky on this occasion there wasn't someone walking down the street.''