Care urged as rabbit poisoning to begin

Poplars at the Albert Town camping ground. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Rabbit control at the Albert Town Recreation Reserve, known as the Albert Town campground, and the Widgeon Place Recreation Reserve, known as Widgeon Place, in Lake Hayes Estate, is planned to start from the end of this month.

Queenstown Lakes District council spokesman Campbell Weal said there would be three operations, a week apart, and they would involve carrot baits laced with Pindone placed on the ground within the reserves.

He said the operation would start any time from July 27 but the timing of the operation was weather-dependent.

"QLDC strongly advises all to exercise caution if entering any of these areas during the application of bait," he said.

Avoid touching the baits or removing carcasses from a targeted area, and if near an area in which the rabbit control operation was under way, dog owners should keep their dogs under close control or on a leash.

Tracks and reserves near the rabbit control operations would be clearly signposted and pamphlets would be made available to camping ground staff in Albert Town, Mr Weal said.