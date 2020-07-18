Care urged as rabbit poisoning to begin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Queenstown Lakes District council spokesman Campbell Weal said there would be three operations, a week apart, and they would involve carrot baits laced with Pindone placed on the ground within the reserves.
He said the operation would start any time from July 27 but the timing of the operation was weather-dependent.
"QLDC strongly advises all to exercise caution if entering any of these areas during the application of bait," he said.
Avoid touching the baits or removing carcasses from a targeted area, and if near an area in which the rabbit control operation was under way, dog owners should keep their dogs under close control or on a leash.
Tracks and reserves near the rabbit control operations would be clearly signposted and pamphlets would be made available to camping ground staff in Albert Town, Mr Weal said.