Cars stolen, tools taken in Queenstown

Police are reminding Queenstown residents to lock their cars, and secure valuables, after a string of thefts and one break-in over the last couple of weeks.

Senior Sergeant Simon Matheson, of Queenstown, said over the weekend someone gained entry to the Lake Hayes Pavilion, which is having work done on it, and helped themselves to "a whole lot of tools" at the site.

There had also been three vehicles - two cars and a scooter - taken from Queenstown recently: one from around the town centre and two from Fernhill.

"One of those vehicles was found burned out in Jack's Point on Friday night''.

Further, there had been some "minor incidents" in Lake Hayes Estate and Arrowtown where cars had been "gone through", but nothing of significance taken.