Christmas Day thief sought

Queenstown police want to talk to this man in relation to an alleged lakefront robbery in the town on Christmas Day. Photo: Supplied

Queenstown police are looking to speak to a man in connection with an alleged robbery in the resort on Christmas Day.

Police received a report of a robbery at Queenstown Bay beach about 2am last Tuesday.

A man allegedly had his bag, containing personal items and cash, taken.

Police said the man managed to grab his bag back but the money was stolen.

Inquiries were ongoing and police were appealing for any information about the alleged incident and the man's identity.